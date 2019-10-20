News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 15:46:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star DB Malcolm Greene Opens Up On Recruiting, Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Highland Springs (Va.) has won 36 straight games, which is the longest streak of consecutive wins in Richmond area history.

2020 defensive back Malcolm Greene been a starter since his sophomore season and played a key role for the Springers. If Highland Springs runs the table, Greene's class will have been a part of four state championships.

"I'm stepping up more as a leader than I have in past years," Greene said. "Our younger guys have been playing great. We're working every day."

Greene feels that he's a much improved player from his junior to senior season.

"I feel day-by-day that I'm getting more comfortable with the game and learning it more from film study and from my coaches," Greene explained.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Malcolm Greene has interest in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Malcolm Greene has interest in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}