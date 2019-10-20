Highland Springs (Va.) has won 36 straight games, which is the longest streak of consecutive wins in Richmond area history.

2020 defensive back Malcolm Greene been a starter since his sophomore season and played a key role for the Springers. If Highland Springs runs the table, Greene's class will have been a part of four state championships.

"I'm stepping up more as a leader than I have in past years," Greene said. "Our younger guys have been playing great. We're working every day."

Greene feels that he's a much improved player from his junior to senior season.

"I feel day-by-day that I'm getting more comfortable with the game and learning it more from film study and from my coaches," Greene explained.