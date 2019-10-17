Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 17
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Reconstruction: 3-Point Play
Recruiting Mailbag: What's Next For Notre Dame At Receiver In 2021?
Notre Dame's Redshirting Plans And Breakdown
Snap Counts: USC vs. Notre Dame
BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Women's Basketball Media Day
2021 Cali. ATH Brock Bowers Breaks Down Notre Dame Offer
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star WR Showing Strong Interest In Notre Dame
Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Recruiting Scoop In Georgia; Coaches On The Road
Tweets Of The Day
The Notre Dame offensive line leads the way in pass-blocking efficiency through 7 weeks of action! pic.twitter.com/RapcS6wz0h— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2019
Keep it up!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Vz5izmiMmZ— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 16, 2019
Recently got the opportunity to sit down with @bailey_cart and share my story on past injuries and how they have shaped me. Appreciate you allowing me to open up and share on @StrongerScars !! Check it out!!💪🏾☘️ https://t.co/cLb1rliOmD— Shaun Crawford (@ShaunCrawf20) October 16, 2019
Last time @NDFootball played Michigan… we won the first game of our #uNDefeated season!— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 17, 2019
Next chapter in the rivalry is coming October 26.
⏰ 7:30 p.m. ET
📍Michigan Stadium
📺 ABC#GoIrish☘ pic.twitter.com/S9oSw6Zkgm
ONE. DAY. CLOSER. 👏@NDWBB’s season opener is only 2️⃣0️⃣ days away!— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 16, 2019
🆚 Fordham
📆 November 5
⏰ 7 p.m. ET
📍 Rose Hill Gymnasium#GoIrish☘ pic.twitter.com/0zYTirso1U
Video Of The Day
😤👀💪#GoIrish ☘️ @TonnJoness pic.twitter.com/4k07aVNLeW— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 17, 2019
Headlines
Kelly hopes to give Irish WR Braden Lenzy more opportunities -- wndu
The USC band (letter to the editor) -- Observer
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s health & eligibility concerns entering its off week -- NBC Sports
Caught off guard? Notre Dame's Tommy Kraemer named AP Midseason All-American -- SBT
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.