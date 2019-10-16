News More News
BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Women's Basketball Media Day

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

The Notre Dame Women's Basketball Team hosted its media day on Oct. 15. Head Coach Muffet McGraw and several of her players were available.

The players Blue and Gold Illustrated spoke with were freshman Sam Brunelle and Anaya Peoples, returnees Katlyn Gilbert, Mikayla Vaughn and transfers Destinee Walker and Marta Sniezek.


MUFFET MCGRAW

SAM BRUNELLE


ANAYA PEOPLES


MIKAYLA VAUGHN


KATLYN GILBERT


DESTINEE WALKER


MARTA SNIEZEK

