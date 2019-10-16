News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 19:31:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star WR Showing Strong Interest In Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated has the latest on a trio of 2021 prospects, including a Rivals250 receiver from the Memphis, Tenn. area, who Notre Dame interested in, and a couple of them have recently visited campus.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Offord's Teammate Has Interest In Notre Dame

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}