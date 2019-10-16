Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Recruiting Scoop In Georgia; Coaches On The Road
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has recruiting scoop from the Peach State and notes on a couple of stops on the trail by Notre Dame coaches.
Click Here to read.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.