{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Cali. ATH Brock Bowers Breaks Down Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

One of Notre Dame's recent offers in the 2021 class went out to Napa (Calif.) athlete Brock Bowers, coming in early October.

The Fighting Irish joined the likes of Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, USC, and many others on the offer list for the nation's No. 14 tight end and No. 24 recruit in California per Rivals.

Notre Dame is after an intriguing athlete in Brock Bowers from California
Notre Dame is after an intriguing athlete in Brock Bowers from California (Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}