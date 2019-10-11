Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 11
Notre Dame's Academics Stand Out To Deion Colzie's Mother
Notre Dame Schedules Becoming 'Too Easy' Is A Compliment
Pro Football Focus Preview - USC Offense
Several Official Visitors Due In For Notre Dame
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - USC Preview
3-2-1: Irish Observations, Questions and Prediction Against USC
Lucky Charms: Update On Several 2021 Notre Dame Targets
Visitor Preview: Elite 2021 Offensive Weapons To Visit Notre Dame
Right on target 🎯#GiantsPride | #NYGvsNE pic.twitter.com/b2WNefzKTX— New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2019
I’ll be back in South Bend this weekend!!🍀 @SixZeroAcademy @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly @dalex3333 @ToddLyght @_JasWasHere @KevinSinclair_ @TomLoy247 @ISDUpdate @NDFootball @aarynkearney pic.twitter.com/sUmJZzksIe— Kaden Dudley ¹🏝🐻 (@KadenDudley09) October 10, 2019
Looking at Notre Dame's five official visitors for this weekend + more 2020 prospects due in for the Fighting Irish— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 10, 2019
🔗: https://t.co/7eita6O2le pic.twitter.com/tWbjKuZxwG
Excited to be visiting Notre Dame this weekend!☘️@NDFootball @aarynkearney @dpeloqu1— Caleb Tiernan (@CalebT00) October 10, 2019
Notre Dame this weekend! #GoldRush21 pic.twitter.com/zP49AafzEv— Deion Colzie (@almightydeion_) October 10, 2019
Jaylon’s message to me this week was powerful.@TheJaylonSmith & my full chat will be released later tonight.#GraduatingChampions #ClearEyeView pic.twitter.com/Sxpf1M6mVh— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) October 10, 2019
No matter the year, @NDFootball Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung knows our rival never changes.— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 11, 2019
Get your 📸 with the Heisman Trophy and more when the @NissanUSA Heisman House comes to the Baseball Lot, Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.#GoIrish #BeatSC pic.twitter.com/VcDB645Y8Y
Third quarter defense sparking Irish -- Goshen News
Air Force flyover planned for Notre Dame and USC game -- WSBT
College football Week 7 picks: Notre Dame will dominate USC -- LA Times
Notre Dame-USC: Who are the winningest coaches from the rivalry? -- FIW
Ian Book’s performance against Bowling Green could foreshadow sustainable Notre Dame success -- NBC Sports
