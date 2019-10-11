News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 11

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

Notre Dame Vs. USC: On Paper

Notre Dame's Academics Stand Out To Deion Colzie's Mother

Notre Dame Schedules Becoming 'Too Easy' Is A Compliment

Pro Football Focus Preview - USC Offense

Several Official Visitors Due In For Notre Dame

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - USC Preview

3-2-1: Irish Observations, Questions and Prediction Against USC

Lucky Charms: Update On Several 2021 Notre Dame Targets

Visitor Preview: Elite 2021 Offensive Weapons To Visit Notre Dame

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Third quarter defense sparking Irish -- Goshen News

Air Force flyover planned for Notre Dame and USC game -- WSBT

College football Week 7 picks: Notre Dame will dominate USC -- LA Times

Notre Dame-USC: Who are the winningest coaches from the rivalry? -- FIW

Ian Book’s performance against Bowling Green could foreshadow sustainable Notre Dame success -- NBC Sports

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}