News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 11:11:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Schedules Becoming 'Too Easy' Is A Compliment

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame legend Ara Parseghian (1964-74) once told me that when he was a young coach starting out, it wasn’t easy to accept four things beyond his control.

First was the weather — in spite of the popular “Ara, stop the rain!” chants from the student body.

Two was officiating, three was turnovers or “funny bounces,” and finally four was injuries.

In 2019, another “uncontrollable” to add is schedules and how they are perceived.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame's schedule suddenly in 2019 seems "easier" than it looked when released in the spring of 2017.
Notre Dame's schedule suddenly in 2019 seems "easier" than it looked when released in the spring of 2017. (Andris Visockis)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}