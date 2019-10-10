Notre Dame legend Ara Parseghian (1964-74) once told me that when he was a young coach starting out, it wasn’t easy to accept four things beyond his control.

First was the weather — in spite of the popular “Ara, stop the rain!” chants from the student body.

Two was officiating, three was turnovers or “funny bounces,” and finally four was injuries.

In 2019, another “uncontrollable” to add is schedules and how they are perceived.