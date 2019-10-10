BlueAndGold

With only 137.2 rushing yards per game for a No. 91 national ranking heading into October, the USC ground game performed below expectations statistically through its first five contests, despite some quality individual data.



Junior running back Vavae Malepeai leads a trio of rotational running backs with 72.0 yards per game and four touchdowns, while junior Stephen Carr and freshman Markese Stepp combine for another 77.6 rushing yards per game with an impressive average of 6.2 yards per carry. Carr had a 60-yard run two weeks ago at Washington, while the 235-pound Stepp is a powerhouse who often has to be gang tackled.