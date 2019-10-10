Visitor Preview: Elite 2021 Offensive Weapons To Visit Notre Dame
A breakdown of the notable 2021 offensive recruits who are expected to visit Notre Dame Oct. 12 for the Fighting Irish's matchup with USC.
2021 Offensive Commits Making It To Campus
QB Tyler Buchner: Visiting with his father ... Has already visited a couple of times this year with his last trip being in June ... On pace for a record-breaking junior season.
TE Cane Berrong: Committed to Notre Dame in June over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and many others ... One of the nation's premier tight end prospects.
OL Blake Fisher: The nation's No. 17 prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2021 class ... Will be recruiting ND's top targets during the visit.
Top 2021 Offensive Targets Due In
Offers: Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, others
The Skinny: Matthews (N.C.) Weddington all-purpose back Will Shipley may be Notre Dame’s biggest offensive target in the 2021 class. Running backs coach Lance Taylor has made him a huge priority, and the two parties have built a strong bond since the Irish offered him May 1. Because of his playing style, Shipley receives a lot of comparisons to Christian McCaffrey, who Taylor coached at Stanford and with the Carolina Panthers. Notre Dame has a really good shot in Shipley's recruitment.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news