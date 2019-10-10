A breakdown of the notable 2021 offensive recruits who are expected to visit Notre Dame Oct. 12 for the Fighting Irish's matchup with USC.

QB Tyler Buchner: Visiting with his father ... Has already visited a couple of times this year with his last trip being in June ... On pace for a record-breaking junior season.

TE Cane Berrong: Committed to Notre Dame in June over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and many others ... One of the nation's premier tight end prospects.

OL Blake Fisher: The nation's No. 17 prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2021 class ... Will be recruiting ND's top targets during the visit.