SOUTH BEND, Ind. — During the run of stadium anthems blared Tuesday night at a Notre Dame football off-site practice, the well-worn Crazy Train made it to the playlist. Off-putting? Yes. Still. Relevant? Maybe. That’s because the Irish defense — and the unproven and shrugged-off front-seven in particular — was the eye candy of the roughly two-hour session at South Bend’s School Field. Even when it was the second-teamers squaring off against QB Sam Hartman and the offensive 1s. If every scrimmage rep was caveat-free — from freshman defensive end Boubacar Traore’s bursts to grad senior linebacker Marist Liufau looking like the disruptor he was supposed to be last season — this is the kind of emerging storyline that would raise the hypothetical ceiling on a team the AFCA coaches poll has deemed the 13th best in the FBS. And maybe it still will.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTU4NzIyNzEzMSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Related Content

---------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe there was just too much context missing at training camp practice No. 12, this one at a 97-year-old venue, which added an artificial surface called Field Turf Revolution 360 and state-of-the-art lighting in its last renovation, in 2018. The confluence of it being a high school facility, that multiple South Bend schools use, and an NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period led to an 11th-hour scratch of all photos, videos and access to Notre Dame second-year head coach Marcus Freeman in the second and final completely open-to-the-media practice session, until likely next March. Freeman is now next scheduled to meet with the media, and perhaps fill in some of Tuesday night’s perceptual gaps, on Saturday after a completely closed practice. What felt real Tuesday night was the defense’s swagger and energy and depth. What felt like a mirage was Wake Forest transfer Hartman, the FBS’ active leader in passing yards and TD tosses, trying to force a deep ball to receiver Matt Salerno in double-coverage. Which safety Ramon Henderson easily picked off. Why the entire practice, and all its gleaming and dark elements, can’t be written off, is that we’re deep enough into training camp that the snippets and scenarios we see are no longer about what makes for good Twitter — or the platform formally known as Twitter. It is, or should be, now about how and why these elements and puzzle pieces play into the season that starts to unfold Aug. 26 on the natural grass field of Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, against Navy and its curveball of an offense.

The list of why it can’t be completely taken at face value is significantly longer. The most relevant elements of which include key personnel, like starting running back Audric Estimé, being held out of the competitive periods, likely to get a look at that position’s depth. Also, the notion that new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker undoubtedly believes showing off his creativity and his evolutions of the Tommy Rees/Brian Kelly offense to a bunch of blabbermouths would put him at a competitive disadvantage. Which plays into the Irish defense’s hands in this scenario. Not that the defensive itself showed much more vanilla than nickel looks and some occasional pressures from impressive blitzers like sophomore linebacker Jaylen Sneed. So what do we know for sure after sharing bystander status Tuesday night with soon-to-be athletic director Pete Bevacqua and soon-to-be-not AD Jack Swarbrick? That transfer kicker Spencer Shrader, from South Florida, has been a revelation. The ball explodes off his foot to the point where 52- and 53-yard field goals, which he makes with regularity, look like they’d be good from 60. He also looks like the strongest candidate to kick off, and his directional control and touchback ratio are outstanding. Similarly sophomore punter Bryce McFerson, a former North Carolina state champion wrestler and state track and field finalist, looks elite on what he’s actually on scholarship to do.

USF transfer kicker Spencer Shrader has performed better than advertised through Notre Dame's first 12 practices of training camp. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)