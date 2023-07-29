The word “comfortable” seems to make Al Golden’s skin crawl. Twice it was used Friday by reporters asking about various aspects of Notre Dame’s defense. Twice the Irish defensive coordinator refused to go along with it. “Maybe it’s a reflection of my parents: I was raised never to be comfortable,” Golden said. “I’m never comfortable.” Golden didn’t have much time to get comfortable last offseason when he joined Notre Dame’s coaching staff following a Super Bowl LVI loss as the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. He barely had a month to prepare for Notre Dame’s first spring practice in 2022. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Given the time constraints, Golden's defense fared decently in his first season in South Bend. The Irish finished No. 21 in the FBS in total defense (329.3 yards allowed per game) and No. 38 in scoring defense (23.0 points per game), though the unit struggled in the red zone, could have used more timely stops and took too long to start creating turnovers with regularity. Golden took advantage of a full offseason this year to really evaluate the operation. "When I got back into it in January, really the first six weeks all I did was see what we can throw out and what we really need," Golden said. "And we threw a bunch out. I don't think we added a ton, but we threw a bunch out that really didn't have application just because of the way the season evolved and how we're playing. "We also had the ability to look at who we're playing. We had the whole spring to look at who we're playing and say, 'What do we need menu-wise?' and let's coach that and this other stuff let's remove and make it quiet and let the kids play with clarity." Clarity could be confused with comfort, but Golden's pushing the Irish to be better in plenty different ways. He's prioritized four goals for the Irish defense. "Ball disruption right out of the gate," Golden said. "Let's not wait like we did last year to get it going. When we did get it going, it made a difference in the game. Absolutely that. "Effort and attitude every play. I was pleased with that [Friday]. First day in shoulder pads, and I thought we had great effort and attitude to the ball. "Situationally do we understand how to react in short yardage, in the low red, on goal line, on third down, on third-and-extra-long, whatever the case may be? And then obviously tackling."

Maximizing the veteran linebackers

In the middle of Golden’s defense, the 54-year-old coach can lean on a trio of graduate senior linebackers who played a lot of snaps last season. JD Bertrand totaled 183 tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss the past two seasons. Jack Kiser recorded 123 tackles and three interceptions the past three seasons. And Marist Liufau tallied 51 tackles last season in his first full season as a starter while leading the Irish defense in snaps. Golden will be tasked with trying to better maximize their strengths this season. “They challenge us,” Golden said. “The NFL guys challenge you, and these guys challenge. They want to get better. They want to know the next technique, the latest technique. Whatever the latest is, they’re trying to be on top of it: whether it’s tackling, ball disruption, whatever the case. It’s great to be around them.” For instance, Golden said, he’s challenged Liufau to be better in zone coverage. But they’re all working on more advanced details in their game rather than working to understand the defense. “When you’re not telling them where to align and what their assignment is, then you can really drill down,” Golden said. “That’s the biggest difference. The NFL, you’re drilling down constantly because most of those guys come ready. They know if you don’t know the assignment, you’re gone.” Though Liufau and Kiser were seen playing some rover and will linebacker in practice earlier this week — a reversal of their primary roles from last season — Golden hasn’t committed to that being a permanent lineup. “They’re all interchangeable,” Golden said. “They have different roles whether it’s base, nickel or third down.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Finding a role for Jaylen Sneed