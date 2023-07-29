Notebook: How Notre Dame's Al Golden tackled defensive tweaks in offseason
The word “comfortable” seems to make Al Golden’s skin crawl.
Twice it was used Friday by reporters asking about various aspects of Notre Dame’s defense. Twice the Irish defensive coordinator refused to go along with it.
“Maybe it’s a reflection of my parents: I was raised never to be comfortable,” Golden said. “I’m never comfortable.”
Golden didn’t have much time to get comfortable last offseason when he joined Notre Dame’s coaching staff following a Super Bowl LVI loss as the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. He barely had a month to prepare for Notre Dame’s first spring practice in 2022.
Given the time constraints, Golden’s defense fared decently in his first season in South Bend. The Irish finished No. 21 in the FBS in total defense (329.3 yards allowed per game) and No. 38 in scoring defense (23.0 points per game), though the unit struggled in the red zone, could have used more timely stops and took too long to start creating turnovers with regularity.
Golden took advantage of a full offseason this year to really evaluate the operation.
“When I got back into it in January, really the first six weeks all I did was see what we can throw out and what we really need,” Golden said. “And we threw a bunch out. I don’t think we added a ton, but we threw a bunch out that really didn’t have application just because of the way the season evolved and how we’re playing.
“We also had the ability to look at who we’re playing. We had the whole spring to look at who we’re playing and say, ‘What do we need menu-wise?’ and let’s coach that and this other stuff let’s remove and make it quiet and let the kids play with clarity.”
Clarity could be confused with comfort, but Golden’s pushing the Irish to be better in plenty different ways. He’s prioritized four goals for the Irish defense.
“Ball disruption right out of the gate,” Golden said. “Let’s not wait like we did last year to get it going. When we did get it going, it made a difference in the game. Absolutely that.
“Effort and attitude every play. I was pleased with that [Friday]. First day in shoulder pads, and I thought we had great effort and attitude to the ball.
“Situationally do we understand how to react in short yardage, in the low red, on goal line, on third down, on third-and-extra-long, whatever the case may be? And then obviously tackling.”
Maximizing the veteran linebackers
In the middle of Golden’s defense, the 54-year-old coach can lean on a trio of graduate senior linebackers who played a lot of snaps last season.
JD Bertrand totaled 183 tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss the past two seasons. Jack Kiser recorded 123 tackles and three interceptions the past three seasons. And Marist Liufau tallied 51 tackles last season in his first full season as a starter while leading the Irish defense in snaps.
Golden will be tasked with trying to better maximize their strengths this season.
“They challenge us,” Golden said. “The NFL guys challenge you, and these guys challenge. They want to get better. They want to know the next technique, the latest technique. Whatever the latest is, they’re trying to be on top of it: whether it’s tackling, ball disruption, whatever the case. It’s great to be around them.”
For instance, Golden said, he’s challenged Liufau to be better in zone coverage. But they’re all working on more advanced details in their game rather than working to understand the defense.
“When you’re not telling them where to align and what their assignment is, then you can really drill down,” Golden said. “That’s the biggest difference. The NFL, you’re drilling down constantly because most of those guys come ready. They know if you don’t know the assignment, you’re gone.”
Though Liufau and Kiser were seen playing some rover and will linebacker in practice earlier this week — a reversal of their primary roles from last season — Golden hasn’t committed to that being a permanent lineup.
“They’re all interchangeable,” Golden said. “They have different roles whether it’s base, nickel or third down.”
Finding a role for Jaylen Sneed
As Golden sees it, he has three tiers of linebackers at the start of camp. The trio of graduate seniors at the top. A pair of sophomores — Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler — in the middle. Then a trio of freshmen — Drayk Bowen, Jaiden Ausberry and Preston Zinter — trying to scratch their way higher.
The most tantalizing of those inexperienced players is Sneed, who redshirted last season by playing in only four games. The Under Armour All-American was ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 46 overall in the 2022 class out of Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Sneed made his college debut in the 35-32 victory over Navy on Nov. 12 and played in the next three games to finish the season. He finished the year with seven tackles and half a tackle for loss.
The Irish plan to use the 6-foot-1, 222-pound Sneed in multiple ways this season if he can execute what’s asked of him.
“He’s the rover in base. He’s natural at that,” Golden said. “He’s the will in our 4-2 nickel. Then he has the ability to pressure or to line up on the edge on third down. That’s really what he does.
“We’re trying to get him going in those things, and really at the end of the year that’s what he did for us. It was awesome.”
Golden hinted that Sneed missed some practice time this week, which appeared to be the case Thursday during media access. On Friday, Sneed was seen practicing without a helmet in the first five periods.
But Golden liked what he saw.
“He’s making a lot of progress. Maybe he’ll be [225 pounds] here at some point, two months from now,” Golden said. “How dynamic would that be if we had that guy in our defense that can rush the passer on the first third down but on the next third down we’re in a different look and he’s moving around or he can blitz?
“That’s our goal for him, because he is talented. I’m excited talking about him because of the way he practiced [Friday.]”
