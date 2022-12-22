News More News
Notre Dame Football 2023 Scholarship Chart

Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Here's a look at the Notre Dame football scholarship chart late in the 2022 season with an eye toward the 2023 season. Players are defined from a class standpoint by their year of eligibility in 2023, not by their year in school.

Some seniors and grad students, who have not yet announced if they will be back in 2023, are included. The transfer portal will continue to impact how this scholarship chart transforms in the coming months.

Players in bold have a COVID exemption option available. Players with a + have exercised that COVID exemption to play in 2023. Players with an * have redshirted. Players with a ^ redshirted for the first time primarily because of medical reasons.

The Irish have to be at 85 scholarships or fewer by the first day of fall-semester classes (Aug. 22) and are currently at 94 in late December.

Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart 2023
Total (94) Freshman Eligibility (38) Sophomore Eligibility (21) Junior Eligibility (15) Senior Eligibility (20)

QB

(4)

Angeli*

Minchey

Buchner^

Powlus^


RB

(6)

Love

Payne*

Price^


Diggs

Estimé

Tyree

WR

(10)

Flores

Greathouse

James

KK Smith

Merriweather

Thomas*

Colzie

Styles

Salerno*+

K. Smith*+

TE

(6)

Flanagan

Raridon

Staes

Bauman^

Evans

Sherwood


OT

(9)

Absher

Chan*

Jagusah

Wagner*

Fisher^

Johnson*

Alt

Baker*

Carmody*


OG

(7)

Craig*

Otting

Pendleton

Schrauth*

Terek

Spindler*


Kristofic*

C

(2)


Coogan*


Correll*

DE

(9)

Burnham*

Gobaira*

Mukam

Traore

Vernon


Ehrensberger*

Ademilola*

Botelho

O-Mensah*

DT

(8)

Ford*

Hinish*

Houstan

Onye*

Rubio*

Keanaaina^

Cross*

Mills

LB

(8)

Ausberry

Bowen

Zinter

Schweitzer*

Tuihalamaka

Kollie

Bertrand*

Liufau*

RV

(3)

Sneed*

Ziegler*


Kiser*

S

(8)

Hillman

Minich

Shuler

Walters*

Watts*

Brown*

Henderson

Joseph*

CB

(9)

Bell

Gray

Barnes*

Mickey

Morrison

Riley*

Tucker*


Hart*

Lewis

ST

(5)

McFerson*

Bryan*

Peitsch*

Shrader+

Vinson+
*Has taken a redshirt season. ^Has taken a medical redshirt. BOLD: Bonus COVID season option available. +Bonus COVID season option applied for fifth (or sixth) season.

