Here's a look at the Notre Dame football scholarship chart late in the 2022 season with an eye toward the 2023 season. Players are defined from a class standpoint by their year of eligibility in 2023, not by their year in school.

Some seniors and grad students, who have not yet announced if they will be back in 2023, are included. The transfer portal will continue to impact how this scholarship chart transforms in the coming months.

Players in bold have a COVID exemption option available. Players with a + have exercised that COVID exemption to play in 2023. Players with an * have redshirted. Players with a ^ redshirted for the first time primarily because of medical reasons.

The Irish have to be at 85 scholarships or fewer by the first day of fall-semester classes (Aug. 22) and are currently at 94 in late December.