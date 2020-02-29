3-2-1 Notre Dame D-Line Analysis: Observations, Questions & Prediction
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.
That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.
Our position-by-position preview continues with the defensive line.
Defensive Ends (10)
Numbers in parentheses indicate years of eligibility remaining.
Fifth-Year Seniors — Daelin Hayes (1) & Ade Ogundeji (1)
Last year Hayes was listed at 6-4, 266 and Ogundeji 6-4, 253
Senior — Kofi Wardlow (2)
Last year listed at 6-2, 2444.
Juniors — Justin Ademilola (3) & Ovie Oghoufo (3)
Last year Ademilola was listed at 6-2, 250 and Oghoufo 6-3, 230
Sophomores — Isaiah Foskey (4) NaNa Osafo-Mensah (4)
Last year Foskey was listed at 6-5, 250 and Osafo-Mensah 6-3, 241
Freshmen — Jordan Botelho (4), Alexander Ehrensberger (4) & Rylie Mills (4)
All three enrolled in January to get a head start in their college careers.
Defensive Tackles/Nose Tackles (7)
Senior—Kurt Hinish (2) & Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (3)
Last year Hinish was listed at 6-2, 295 and Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-3, 285.
Juniors — Jayson Ademilola (3) & Ja’Mion Franklin (4)
Last year Ademilola was listed at 6-3, 279 and Franklin 6-1, 305
Sophomores — Howard Cross III (4) & Jacob Lacey (3)
Last year Cross was listed at 6-1, 269 and Lacey 6-2, 293
Freshman — Aidan Keanaaina (4)
Listed at 6-3, 302.
