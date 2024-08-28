WSBT Video: Young defensive players can make impact for Notre Dame
Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football preparing for hot weather at Texas A&M and young players with a chance to make an impact on Notre Dame's defense.
Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Boubacar Traore