Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football preparing for hot weather at Texas A&M and young players with a chance to make an impact on Notre Dame's defense.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Boubacar Traore