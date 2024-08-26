Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne for WSBT's 2024 season preview special on Notre Dame football, which includes a one-on-one interview with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Marcus Freeman