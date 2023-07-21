During Logan Saldate’s sophomore football season at Palma High in Salinas, Calif., the wide receiver with just one college scholarship offer at the time made a promise to himself. “I was like, ‘There are going to be more offers, and if Notre Dame was one of them, I would never pass that up,’” the eventual Rivals three-star prospect said. Promise kept. On Friday, the 5-foot-10, now 185-pound rising senior flipped the commitment he made to Oregon State on May 29 to a pledge to the Irish. Sight unseen. His next visit to the ND campus will be his first.

“I plan to get up there for their first home game,” Saldate told Inside ND Sports. “[ND freshman tight end] Cooper Flanagan was on my 7-on-7 team and has been talking about what a great place it is. I did my research, too. I’ve talked to the coaches. I love coach [Marcus] Freeman and how easy he is to relate to and talk to. “It really took a lot of family talks to really make the final decision. But It’s Notre Dame, first of all. I feel like if I passed up this opportunity, I’d kick myself in the butt later on.” Saldate’s addition to the Notre Dame football 2024 recruiting class, as its 21st recruit and third wide receiver, comes roughly three weeks after three-star prospect Isiah Canion decommitted from ND. Two days later, the Warner Robins, Ga., product selected Georgia Tech. And the Irish reopened their wide receiver board that still included four-star prospects Cam Williams (6-2, 180) and Micah Gilbert (6-3, 190). The Irish remain fifth nationally in the 2024 Rivals team recruiting rankings.

About that time, Saldate said he received a message via Instagram from Notre Dame director of recruiting Chad Bowden. The Irish hadn’t been involved in Saldate’s recruitment earlier, when he chose the Beavers over fellow finalists Arizona, Cal, Oklahoma State and Washington. Once Saldate reciprocated the Irish interest, though, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and Freeman got involved. “Coach Freeman and I actually bonded over wrestling,” Saldate said. “His kids wrestle (son Vinny was an Indiana state finalist as a freshman at nearby Penn High School this past winter), and my big brother, who’s now at Michigan State, was the No. 1 high school recruit for wrestling when he was a senior. So, it was pretty easy to have some talking points and bond over that stuff.”

