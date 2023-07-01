Notre Dame lost its first 2024 commit from the offensive side of the ball on Saturday, with the decommitment of wide receiver Isiah Canion.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver attends Warner Robins (Ga.) High and committed to the Irish in April. He recently took his official visit to Notre Dame two weekends ago.

Canion, a three-star prospect according to Rivals, marks Notre Dame's third decommitment overall in its 2024 recruiting class. In May, four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle backed off his verbal pledge to the Irish and committed to Michigan shortly after that. Colorado 2024 defensive end commit Brandon Davis-Swain decommitted from Notre Dame last December.