2024 three-star WR Isiah Canion decommits from Notre Dame
Notre Dame lost its first 2024 commit from the offensive side of the ball on Saturday, with the decommitment of wide receiver Isiah Canion.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver attends Warner Robins (Ga.) High and committed to the Irish in April. He recently took his official visit to Notre Dame two weekends ago.
Canion, a three-star prospect according to Rivals, marks Notre Dame's third decommitment overall in its 2024 recruiting class. In May, four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle backed off his verbal pledge to the Irish and committed to Michigan shortly after that. Colorado 2024 defensive end commit Brandon Davis-Swain decommitted from Notre Dame last December.
After Canion's decommitment, Notre Dame's 2024 class remains at No. 3 in the 2024 team rankings, with 20 commits and 2,313 points.
The Irish still have two wide receiver commits — four-star Cam Williams and four-star Micah Gilbert — in the fold. Former Notre Dame wide receiver target Jason Robinson committed to Washington last Saturday.
Canion previously reported 17 total offers, including Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, South Florida, Stanford and Vanderbilt. He is not currently ranked by Rivals by position.
