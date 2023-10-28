Why Notre Dame CB Jaden Mickey's touchdown meant more than points
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — As Jaden Mickey takes his final steps into the end zone, the scene inside Notre Dame Stadium looks like something out of a movie.
Moments ago, Mickey read the eyes of Pittsburgh quarterback Christian Veilleux and broke on the ball perfectly, snatching the ball away and heading in the other direction.
With his Notre Dame football teammates eager to celebrate the sophomore's first pick-6 of his Irish career, Mickey only had a few more footsteps to pay dirt.
Three.
Two.
One.
Mickey's feet cross the goalline and after taking a few more steps, the Irish cornerback stops and points up to the sky.
In postgame media availability after Notre Dame's 58-7 win on Saturday, Mickey said the first thing that entered his mind was his parents — Lamar and Nilka Mickey — watching back home in Eastvale, Calif.
“That’s all I was thinking about," Jaden Mickey said. "I told my friends, I was like, ‘I promise I’m going to get one today.'
"I just was picturing my mom and my dad in the living room yelling. I said, ‘My mom gotta see this.’ I'm happy it happened today."
That's because every day remaining for Nilka Mickey is a cherished one. On Saturday evening, the Mickeys shared with Inside ND Sports that she entered hospice care earlier this fall. Nilka, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in Feb. 2020, has decided to take on no more chemotherapy after multiple treatments over the past few years. She is content with living the rest of her life surrounded by her loved ones.
During Notre Dame's off week, head coach Marcus Freeman gave the Irish a four-day break last week that coincided with the last half of the school's fall break. That allowed Jaden to travel back home to spend time with his family.
In March, Jaden published a book, "The Win Isn't Always On The Scoreboard," from which he vowed to donate the proceeds to his mother's treatment. A GoFundMe to help the Mickeys has raised over $83,000 since February.
Jaden, who signed with Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial in the 2022 class, made his second career start Saturday. He's appeared in all nine games this season for the Irish and made at least one tackle in six games including Pittsburgh.
After Saturday's victory, Freeman said Jaden embodies the central message he preaches to the Irish on a daily basis.
“He's a great example of ‘one play, one life,'" Freeman said. "So, if you look at the first eight games, he didn't know how much he was going to play. He's rotating in there. Take advantage of that play. Today he's in a starting role. Take advantage of those opportunities, which he did."
"And so, I'm really pleased with how he performed, how he’s been practicing, how unselfish he is. I love Jaden Mickey, man. He's a great player, and is doing great things for us.”
The Irish were without starting cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who suffered a quad injury earlier this week in practice.
Mickey stepped into Morrison's starting role and had two tackles and one pass breakup in addition to his interception.
When his number was called, Mickey not only showed up for his team, but for his family and support system back home.
