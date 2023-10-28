SOUTH BEND, Ind. — As Jaden Mickey takes his final steps into the end zone, the scene inside Notre Dame Stadium looks like something out of a movie.

Moments ago, Mickey read the eyes of Pittsburgh quarterback Christian Veilleux and broke on the ball perfectly, snatching the ball away and heading in the other direction.

With his Notre Dame football teammates eager to celebrate the sophomore's first pick-6 of his Irish career, Mickey only had a few more footsteps to pay dirt.

Three.

Two.

One.

Mickey's feet cross the goalline and after taking a few more steps, the Irish cornerback stops and points up to the sky.

In postgame media availability after Notre Dame's 58-7 win on Saturday, Mickey said the first thing that entered his mind was his parents — Lamar and Nilka Mickey — watching back home in Eastvale, Calif.

“That’s all I was thinking about," Jaden Mickey said. "I told my friends, I was like, ‘I promise I’m going to get one today.'

"I just was picturing my mom and my dad in the living room yelling. I said, ‘My mom gotta see this.’ I'm happy it happened today."