Just moments before kickoff on Saturday, No. 14 Notre Dame football (6-2) announced a key injury. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison will not play against Pittsburgh (2-5) due to a quad strain.

The decision to sit Morrison was made following warmups in Notre Dame Stadium.

Morrison, a sophomore, has already started 16 games in his Irish career. He started every game in the 2023 season prior to Saturday with the exception of the season opener against Navy's triple-option offense.

