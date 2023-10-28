Game Balls: Estimé finds groove, defensive backs shine for Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 14 Notre Dame football’s offense committed turnovers — but its defense forced more — en route to a 58-7 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Quarterback Sam Hartman threw two interceptions on the first two offensive possessions but the Irish defense handled its business against Pittsburgh with four interceptions of Pittsburgh quarterback Christian Veilleux.
Inside ND Sports gave out two game balls for the Irish — one to an individual and one to a group of defenders.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé
Notre Dame’s scoring was kick-started with the 82-yard punt return of wide receiver Chris Tyree, but Estimé was the consistent bell cow for an offense responsible for 37 points.
Estimé surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the fourth time this season and the first since the Central Michigan game. He finished with 19 rushes, 114 yards and three touchdowns. Estimé became the first Notre Dame player with three rushing touchdowns since Kyren Williams against Clemson in 2020.
After catching two passes for 19 yards, Estimé has now grabbed a reception in four consecutive games for offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker.
Another element of Estimé's season has been ball protection. After being benched for a period against Navy due to fumbling, the 5-foot-11, 227-pound has kept the ball high and tight for running backs coach Deland McCullough ever since.
Notre Dame‘s secondary
It turned out to be an encore from safety Xavier Watts, who followed up his career performance against USC with two interceptions, three tackles and one tackle for loss against Pittsburgh. Watts wasn’t the only defensive back to step up for defensive coordinator Al Golden.
In the second half, cornerbacks Jaden Mickey and Christian Gray — who were tasked with replacing injured Benjamin Morrison — both hauled in their first career interceptions. Gray and Mickey helped limit Pittsburgh’s average completion to 12.6 yards.
Safety Ramon Henderson also got in on the action by recovering a muffed Pittsburgh punt for a touchdown. It was Notre Dame’s fewest points allowed since Navy and Tennessee State each scored three points earlier in the season.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports