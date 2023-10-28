SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 14 Notre Dame football’s offense committed turnovers — but its defense forced more — en route to a 58-7 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw two interceptions on the first two offensive possessions but the Irish defense handled its business against Pittsburgh with four interceptions of Pittsburgh quarterback Christian Veilleux. Inside ND Sports gave out two game balls for the Irish — one to an individual and one to a group of defenders.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé

Notre Dame’s scoring was kick-started with the 82-yard punt return of wide receiver Chris Tyree, but Estimé was the consistent bell cow for an offense responsible for 37 points. Estimé surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the fourth time this season and the first since the Central Michigan game. He finished with 19 rushes, 114 yards and three touchdowns. Estimé became the first Notre Dame player with three rushing touchdowns since Kyren Williams against Clemson in 2020. After catching two passes for 19 yards, Estimé has now grabbed a reception in four consecutive games for offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker. Another element of Estimé's season has been ball protection. After being benched for a period against Navy due to fumbling, the 5-foot-11, 227-pound has kept the ball high and tight for running backs coach Deland McCullough ever since.

Estimé scored three rushing touchdowns in Notre Dame's victory vs. Pittsburgh. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Notre Dame‘s secondary