Instant Analysis: Defense again sets the stage for another Notre Dame rout
Bottom Line
Notre Dame’s best offensive showing Saturday against a Power 5 defense this season, yards and points, suggested the notion of a post-bye week offensive revival gained traction against Pitt at Notre Dame Stadium.
Another defensive masterpiece from coordinator Al Golden’s surging unit and a special teams spark muddied that clarity of that idea but not the overall progress from a 7-2 team that gave the College Football Playoff selection committee plenty to think about heading into its first rankings reveal following a 58-7 demolition of the Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium.
The context Tuesday night, for the AP No. 14, Irish and in subsequent CFP rankings is how Notre Dame fits into the New Year’s Six bowl lineup conversation, not the one about the final four-team playoff.
Xavier Watts’ two interceptions — building on his two pre-bye week against USC — along with a Pick-6 from fill-in starting cornerback Jaden Mickey, an 82-yard punt return for a score from Chris Tyree and a recovery of a Pitt muffed punt in the end zone by safety Ramon Henderson allowed the offense to gradually build momentum with the Irish offense’s first two drives of the game terminating with Sam Hartman interceptions.
The Irish finished with 535 total yards and the beleaguered wide receiver position group pushed back on the narrative they were holding back the offense.
Audric Estimé led ND’s 155-53 command in the run game with 114 yards on 19 carries with three TDs. Pitt (2-6) got some garbage yards late against the Irish reserves on defense to finish with 251 yards but converted just 1-of-10 third-down attempts.
The Irish have beaten the Panthers by a combined discord of 103-10 in the past two meetings.
Implosive Clemson (4-4) is up next and despite its issues may present the toughest overall defense the Irish have faced this season.
Big Picture
ESPN’s CFP rankings show is set for 7 p.m. ET Halloween night. The Irish realistically need to finish the season in the Top 10 in those rankings to earn a New Year’s Six invitation.
Questions Answered
The Irish showed just how deep their cornerback position is, with All-American Ben Morrison sitting out with a quadriceps injury in a game-time decision and fellow starter Cam Hart leaving the game with an injury. That left Mickey and freshman Christian Gray to take most of the high-leverage snaps. … The Irish defense overall showed it could build on its breakthrough performance Oct. 14 against USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. ND’s defense coaxed four turnovers and special teams got a fifth.
Questions Lingering
The Irish offense, particularly the wideouts, made progress against the nation’s No. 26 team in total defense. Now, can they make the same kind of progress against an elite defense next Saturday at Clemson?
The Road Ahead
The Tigers fell to 4-4 on the season after a 24-17 road loss at NC State in which they held the host Wolfpack to 202 total yards. Next Saturday’s game is set for noon ET, with Clemson still the most formidable obstacle to the Irish finishing 10-2.
