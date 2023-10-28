Notre Dame’s best offensive showing Saturday against a Power 5 defense this season, yards and points, suggested the notion of a post-bye week offensive revival gained traction against Pitt at Notre Dame Stadium.

Another defensive masterpiece from coordinator Al Golden’s surging unit and a special teams spark muddied that clarity of that idea but not the overall progress from a 7-2 team that gave the College Football Playoff selection committee plenty to think about heading into its first rankings reveal following a 58-7 demolition of the Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium.

The context Tuesday night, for the AP No. 14, Irish and in subsequent CFP rankings is how Notre Dame fits into the New Year’s Six bowl lineup conversation, not the one about the final four-team playoff.

Xavier Watts’ two interceptions — building on his two pre-bye week against USC — along with a Pick-6 from fill-in starting cornerback Jaden Mickey, an 82-yard punt return for a score from Chris Tyree and a recovery of a Pitt muffed punt in the end zone by safety Ramon Henderson allowed the offense to gradually build momentum with the Irish offense’s first two drives of the game terminating with Sam Hartman interceptions.

The Irish finished with 535 total yards and the beleaguered wide receiver position group pushed back on the narrative they were holding back the offense.

Audric Estimé led ND’s 155-53 command in the run game with 114 yards on 19 carries with three TDs. Pitt (2-6) got some garbage yards late against the Irish reserves on defense to finish with 251 yards but converted just 1-of-10 third-down attempts.

The Irish have beaten the Panthers by a combined discord of 103-10 in the past two meetings.

Implosive Clemson (4-4) is up next and despite its issues may present the toughest overall defense the Irish have faced this season.