Where Notre Dame targets landed in the first Rivals250 for 2024 class

Twenty-five recruits in the 2024 class have reported Notre Dame offers so far.

On Tuesday, 24 of those recruits were placed in the first Rivals250 for the 2024 class.

Three Notre Dame targets were among the six five-star recruits announced Monday: wide receiver Ryan Wingo (No. 3 overall) and quarterbacks Jadyn Davis (No. 4) and Julian Sayin (No. 5).

The rankings for the other 21 Notre Dame targets were revealed a day later. Here's how Rivals ranked those four-star recruits.

No. 9: safety Peyton Woodyard

No. 12: athlete Quinton Martin

No. 13: running back Stacy Gage

No. 22: pro-style quarterback CJ Carr

No. 23: outside linebacker Sammy Brown

No. 28: pro-style quarterback Dylan Raiola

No. 30: athlete KJ Bolden

No. 38: athlete Ryan Pellum

No. 42: cornerback Kaleb Beasley

No. 44: pro-style quarterback Adrian Posse

No. 47: weakside defensive end Zina Umeozulu

No. 50: strongside defensive end Nigel Smith

No. 52: cornerback Ellis Robinson

No. 83: cornerback Kobe Black

No. 117: safety Jacob Oden

No. 126: wide receiver Tyseer Denmark

No. 137: safety Vaboue Toure

No. 154: athlete Emmett Mosley

No. 179: wide receiver Nicholas Marsh

No. 184: inside linebacker Anthony Speca

No. 213: athlete Jordan Ross

Seven of those four-star recruits with Notre Dame offers have made campus visits since last June: Woodyard, Carr, Beasley, Posse, Smith, Oden and Speca. Woodyard, Carr, Oden and Speca have been on campus multiple times.

Notable: Woodyard is a cousin of former Notre Dame All-America safety Kyle Hamilton. ... Notre Dame was the first Power Five program to offer Smith. ... Toure is teammates with Notre Dame safety commit Adon Shuler, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. ... Mosley is a double Notre Dame legacy as the son of the former football player of the same name and soccer player Cindy Mosley (née Daws). ... Speca is teammates with Notre Dame defensive tackle signee Donovan Hinish, a three-star recruit in the 2022 class.