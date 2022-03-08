Where Notre Dame targets landed in the first Rivals250 for 2024 class
Twenty-five recruits in the 2024 class have reported Notre Dame offers so far.
On Tuesday, 24 of those recruits were placed in the first Rivals250 for the 2024 class.
Three Notre Dame targets were among the six five-star recruits announced Monday: wide receiver Ryan Wingo (No. 3 overall) and quarterbacks Jadyn Davis (No. 4) and Julian Sayin (No. 5).
The rankings for the other 21 Notre Dame targets were revealed a day later. Here's how Rivals ranked those four-star recruits.
No. 9: safety Peyton Woodyard
No. 12: athlete Quinton Martin
No. 13: running back Stacy Gage
No. 22: pro-style quarterback CJ Carr
No. 23: outside linebacker Sammy Brown
No. 28: pro-style quarterback Dylan Raiola
No. 30: athlete KJ Bolden
No. 38: athlete Ryan Pellum
No. 42: cornerback Kaleb Beasley
No. 44: pro-style quarterback Adrian Posse
No. 47: weakside defensive end Zina Umeozulu
No. 50: strongside defensive end Nigel Smith
No. 52: cornerback Ellis Robinson
No. 83: cornerback Kobe Black
No. 117: safety Jacob Oden
No. 126: wide receiver Tyseer Denmark
No. 137: safety Vaboue Toure
No. 154: athlete Emmett Mosley
No. 179: wide receiver Nicholas Marsh
No. 184: inside linebacker Anthony Speca
No. 213: athlete Jordan Ross
Seven of those four-star recruits with Notre Dame offers have made campus visits since last June: Woodyard, Carr, Beasley, Posse, Smith, Oden and Speca. Woodyard, Carr, Oden and Speca have been on campus multiple times.
One of the wide receivers in the Rivals250 recently told Inside ND Sports he plans to visit Notre Dame in late March. Find out who on The Insider Lounge.
Notable: Woodyard is a cousin of former Notre Dame All-America safety Kyle Hamilton. ... Notre Dame was the first Power Five program to offer Smith. ... Toure is teammates with Notre Dame safety commit Adon Shuler, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. ... Mosley is a double Notre Dame legacy as the son of the former football player of the same name and soccer player Cindy Mosley (née Daws). ... Speca is teammates with Notre Dame defensive tackle signee Donovan Hinish, a three-star recruit in the 2022 class.
