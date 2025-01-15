WSBT Video: OSU-Notre Dame | The matchup, the stakes and ND's secret sauce

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Peter Byrne discuss 7 seed Notre Dame's CFP National Championship Game matchup with 8 seed Ohio State, Monday in Atlanta. They break down the matchups, the stakes in Monday's game and beyond, and the secret sauce that has carried the Irish (14-1) to this point and what could boost them to their first national title since 1988.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season and playoff run. A segment with Hansen and sports director Pete Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports Network

Pictured: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports.