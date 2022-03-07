Rivals' first 5-star recruits in 2024 class include multiple ND targets

Rivals crowned its first six five-star recruits in the 2024 class Monday. Three of those prospects, who are all in the final months of their sophomore school years, previously received Notre Dame offers. Wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who landed a Notre Dame offer last May, was ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound product of St. Louis University High visited Notre Dame twice last year. He camped with the Irish in June and returned for the Cincinnati game in October.

Wingo’s offer list of 18 schools also includes the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida, Arkansas and Missouri. Wingo’s older brothers Ronnie and Ray played at Arkansas and Missouri, respectively. The youngest Wingo has spent time on both campuses as a recruit. Ryan Wingo made an unofficial visit to Arkansas this past weekend. Future visits to other schools have yet to be scheduled as he participates in track this spring. “With recruitment and visits, I’m going to try to get some places in the spring,” Wingo told Rivals. “As much as I can, because of track I’m kind of cutting it down. I’ll be sure to get out this summer. We’ll see how many schools I get to.”

Quarterback Jadyn Davis, who received a Notre Dame offer in February, was ranked No. 4 overall in the 2024 class. The 6-0, 186-pound Davis became the fifth quarterback offer in the class for the Irish. Davis played his sophomore season at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge but has since transferred to Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, where Notre Dame linebacker Osita Ekwonu went to school. Davis completed 140 of his 257 passes (54.5%) for 1,732 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions in nine games as a sophomore. Ohio State and Georgia have already hosted Davis for four visits each. He’s also made multiple visits to Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee. Clemson has not yet offered Davis, but the others have. “No. 1, what do they see in me?” Davis told Rivals of the questions he asks college coaches recruiting him. “How can I get better? I’m always a guy that thinks you’re never too good. There’s always ways to improve. What’s their plan for me if I was to choose that particular university? “One of the questions I ask that most guys wouldn’t ask is what are the pros and cons coming to a place like this? It’s going to be hard for a coach to say a con when they’re trying to sell you on a school. Once you see their facial expression to that and their reaction to that, you get to know a little bit about the place. “A lot of the time it’s not even about football. It’s just being a human being. What kind of human being they are? Are they a family man? I’m a big family. I come from a big family — five siblings. So really just stuff like that. “How will they develop me? Because my dream goal is to be successful in the NFL one day not one of the guys that just makes it or is a top pick and doesn’t really transition into the NFL well. I want to be better than Tom Brady. That’s been my goal since I was five years old. Any school that will help me be like that and help me reach my goals."