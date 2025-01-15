Notre Dame QB Terry Hanratty selected for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty is now a College Football Hall of Famer. (Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty will be joining the College Football Hall of Fame. The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame named Hanratty as one of the 18 former players and four former coaches who will be formally inducted into the hall as members of the 2025 class in December. The announcement came Wednesday as the current Notre Dame football team prepares to play in the national championship game Monday against Ohio State in Atlanta, where the College Football Hall of Fame is currently located. Hanratty, who played quarterback for the Irish from 1966-68, was the oldest former player included in the 2025 class. He compiled a 22-4-1 record across three seasons as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback and won a national championship in his first season as the starter in 1966. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

Click here to sign up!

Related Content

Hanratty, a consensus First Team All-American in 1968, set Notre Dame career records for completions (304), passing yards (4,152) and touchdown passes (27). He finished in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting in each of his three seasons as the starter: sixth in 1966, ninth in 1967 and third in 1968. Hanratty joins his coach, Ara Parseghian, and three teammates — linebacker Jim Lynch, defensive end Alan Page and quarterback Joe Theismann — in the College Football Hall of Fame. Hanratty will be the 50th Notre Dame player inducted in the hall. He’s the 10th Notre Dame quarterback to receive the honor. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Hanratty in the second round of the 1969 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons for the Steelers before one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hanratty, whose son, Conor Hanratty, played offensive line for Notre Dame from 2011-14, worked in stock trading and hedge funds following his focotball career. The elder Hanratty appeared on the Inside ND Sports podcast in 2022. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD