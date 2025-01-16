Podcast: Mike McGlinchey on Notre Dame's success through OL shuffling

Notre Dame football is one win away from a national championship. The Irish (14-1) clinched a championship game matchup with a thrilling 27-24 win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl. And has been the case all season, Notre Dame’s offensive line will be a big story line heading into the final game against Ohio State (13-2).

The left tackle position is up for grabs with Anthonie Knapp suffering a high ankle sprain, and Rocco Spindler continues to fight through an ankle injury at the right guard spot. So Eric Hansen and Tyler James decided to bring on one of their favorite former Notre Dame offensive linemen for this week’s Inside ND Sports podcast: Mike McGlinchey.

McGlinchey (2013-17) discussed how he's experienced Notre Dame's playoff run while playing for the Denver Broncos, what he thought of the ND Stadium atmosphere while attending the Indiana playoff game, his perspective of Marcus Freeman, making halftime adjustments as an offensive line, the difficulty facing Charles Jagusah playing right guard last week and left tackle this week, being prepared to play after a season on the bench, what Knapp did to impress him, the importance of ND's 2017 season, his view on Brian Kelly's departure, his memories of Mike Denbrock, his ongoing relationship with Harry Hiestand, what his offseason looks like and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (31:45).

