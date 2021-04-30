In an effort to increase subscribers, NBCUniversal is broadcasting the Blue-Gold Game exclusively on its new streaming service Peacock. Therefore, you’ll have to sign up if you intend to watch Notre Dame’s annual spring game Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET live. It will not air on traditional TV. Overwhelmed? Fear not. The process is less frustrating than past experiences may suggest. There’s no need to call your cable provider and beg for access to the ACC Network (*cough*Comcast*cough*).

Notre Dame will play it's annual spring football game, the Blue-Gold Game, on May 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET (Notre Dame Athletics)

In reality, depending on the setup, Comcast/Xfinity and Cox subscribers may already have access to Peacock via their cable box. If not, you can download it via most smart/connected TVs, streaming devices or gaming consoles. Connected TV • Android TVs (for example, Sony Bravia) • LG Smart TV •Vizio TV Streaming Devices • Apple TV • Chromecast • Roku Gaming Consoles • Playstation • Xbox For instance, I searched for Peacock via my TCL Roku TV, downloaded the app and signed up for an account in a matter of minutes. I did have to provide my email address, first and last name, zip code and birth year, but the streaming service won't request credit card information unless you sign up for a premium or premium-plus account. A free account will suffice for watching the Blue-Gold Game.