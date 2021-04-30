What Is Peacock? How To Watch Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game Live
In an effort to increase subscribers, NBCUniversal is broadcasting the Blue-Gold Game exclusively on its new streaming service Peacock.
Therefore, you’ll have to sign up if you intend to watch Notre Dame’s annual spring game Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET live. It will not air on traditional TV.
Overwhelmed? Fear not.
The process is less frustrating than past experiences may suggest. There’s no need to call your cable provider and beg for access to the ACC Network (*cough*Comcast*cough*).
In reality, depending on the setup, Comcast/Xfinity and Cox subscribers may already have access to Peacock via their cable box.
If not, you can download it via most smart/connected TVs, streaming devices or gaming consoles.
Connected TV
• Android TVs (for example, Sony Bravia)
• LG Smart TV
•Vizio TV
Streaming Devices
• Apple TV
• Chromecast
• Roku
Gaming Consoles
• Playstation
• Xbox
For instance, I searched for Peacock via my TCL Roku TV, downloaded the app and signed up for an account in a matter of minutes. I did have to provide my email address, first and last name, zip code and birth year, but the streaming service won't request credit card information unless you sign up for a premium or premium-plus account.
A free account will suffice for watching the Blue-Gold Game.
Another option is to download Peacock via the app store on your Android (6.0 or above) or iOS (12 or above) supported mobile devices.
A Windows or Mac user? Peacock can be watched in four different web browsers: Chrome (75+), Firefox (68+), Microsoft Edge (80+) or Safari (12+).
Two popular streaming services/devices that do not support Peacock are Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV.
If for whatever reason you’re unable to download Peacock or watch the Blue-Gold Game live, a full replay will be available on Fighting Irish TV.
