New Notre Dame commit Tyler Merrill remains its highest ranked in Rivals250

Notre Dame commit Tyler Merrill, shirtless, poses with (left to right) defensive backs Mike Mickens, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and head coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo by provided)

OG Tyler Merrill

Previously: No. 3 offensive guard, No. 82 overall Now: No. 3 interior offensive lineman, No. 76 overall Note: Rivals no longer separates interior offensive linemen as guards or centers.

QB Noah Grubbs

Previously: No. 6 pro-style quarterback, No. 91 overall Now: No. 11 quarterback, No. 93 overall Note: Rivals no longer separates quarterbacks as pro-style or dual-threat.

CB Chaston Smith

Previously: No. 11 cornerback, No. 108 overall Now: No. 11 cornerback, No. 127 overall

LB Thomas Davis Jr.

Previously: No. 5 inside linebacker, No. 129 overall Now: No. 13 linebacker, No. 144 overall Note: Rivals no longer separates linebackers as inside or outside.