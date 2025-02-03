New Notre Dame commit Tyler Merrill remains its highest ranked in Rivals250

When offensive lineman Tyler Merrill committed to Notre Dame football’s 2026 recruiting class on Thursday, he immediately became the highest-ranked prospect of Notre Dame’s seven verbal commitments.
Four days later, Merrill’s overall ranking received a slight bump from Rivals with Monday’s release of an updated Rivals250 for the 2026 class. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Merrill moved up six spots to No. 76 overall in the 2026 class. Rivals also ranks him as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the class.
Rivals unveiled last week its new prospect position designations. For instance, Rivals will no longer rank separately offensive guard prospects and offensive center prospects. That’s why Merrill was ranked as the No. 3 offensive guard last week, and now he’s the No. 3 interior offensive lineman.
Merrill is one of four Notre Dame commits to remain ranked inside the Rivals250. Quarterback Noah Grubbs (No. 93), cornerback Chaston Smith (No. 127) and linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. (No. 144) also remained in the Rivals250 but dropped spots overall. Offensive lineman Ben Nichols, who committed to the Irish in late December, dropped more than eight spots, which eliminated him from the Rivals250 after being ranked No. 242 in the mid-December update of the Rivals250.
According to the Rivals database, Notre Dame has already offered 102 of the 250 recruits in the new Rivals250. A total of 61 recruits — with or without a Notre Dame offer — in the Rivals250 have made at least one recruiting visit to Notre Dame. Seven Notre Dame targets who visited for its junior day in January are in the Rivals250: wide receiver Kaydon Finley (No. 75), defensive tackle Tiki Hola (173), running back Jonaz Walton (177), edge Ebenezer Ewetade (194), wide receiver Connor Salmin (228), wide receiver Brayden Robinson (231), linebacker Simeon Caldwell (234).
With Monday's prospect rankings/ratings updates, Notre Dame's 2026 class dropped from fifth to seventh in the country, per Rivals. The Irish only trail No. 1 Oregon (10 commits), No. 2 Texas A&M (10), No. 3 USC (8), and No. 4 Tennessee (7), No. 5 Penn State (9) and No. 6 Kansas (11). Notre Dame’s 2025 class, which is ranked No. 11 in the country, finished with eight signees in the Rivals250.
Inside ND Sports takes a look at how Notre Dame’s four commits in the 2026 Rivals250 saw their rankings change since December.
OG Tyler Merrill
Previously: No. 3 offensive guard, No. 82 overall
Now: No. 3 interior offensive lineman, No. 76 overall
Note: Rivals no longer separates interior offensive linemen as guards or centers.
QB Noah Grubbs
Previously: No. 6 pro-style quarterback, No. 91 overall
Now: No. 11 quarterback, No. 93 overall
Note: Rivals no longer separates quarterbacks as pro-style or dual-threat.
CB Chaston Smith
Previously: No. 11 cornerback, No. 108 overall
Now: No. 11 cornerback, No. 127 overall
LB Thomas Davis Jr.
Previously: No. 5 inside linebacker, No. 129 overall
Now: No. 13 linebacker, No. 144 overall
Note: Rivals no longer separates linebackers as inside or outside.
---------------------------------------------------------------
