Notre Dame fans now have a new video platform to use to follow the Irish.

The school announced the release of Fighting Irish TV, which will deliver Notre Dame content directly to televisions. It is currently available on the Google Play store, AppleTV and Amazon.

One of its first ventures will be a stream of Notre Dame football's 2021 Pro Day, scheduled for March 31. Other content plans include an archive of every home football game since 1991, live press conference streams, highlights and video features, the school said in its announcement.

“We’re excited to launch Fighting Irish TV and provide Notre Dame fans an even better way to watch their favorite Fighting Irish content on the big screen in their living room,” said Rob Kelly, Notre Dame's Senior Associate Athletics Director for Media and Brands.

“As in all things we do, we look at how to better serve our fans and this opportunity to be a leader in the television application space with our archived content was no different. I’m especially excited by the extension of our existing digital ecosystem that this platform makes possible in a world increasingly dominated by on-demand viewing.”