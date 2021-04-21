The gang at Coman Publishing Company, publishers of Blue & Gold Illustrated and BlueandGold.com, has established The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship at Notre Dame in memory of our dear friend and valued co-worker.



It will benefit in order of priority:



1) South Bend-area students who transfer to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.

2) Any student who transfers to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.

3) Any Notre Dame student that has a financial need.

Lou, a South Bend native, transferred to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College and was a supporter of both institutions.