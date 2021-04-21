The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship
A memorial scholarship has been set up in memory of Lou.
The gang at Coman Publishing Company, publishers of Blue & Gold Illustrated and BlueandGold.com, has established The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship at Notre Dame in memory of our dear friend and valued co-worker.
It will benefit in order of priority:
1) South Bend-area students who transfer to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.
2) Any student who transfers to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.
3) Any Notre Dame student that has a financial need.
Lou, a South Bend native, transferred to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College and was a supporter of both institutions.
Anyone can donate to the scholarship endowment in memory of Lou.
Send donations to:
University of Notre Dame
Department of Development
1100 Grace Hall
Notre Dame, IN 46556
Donations can also be made at giving.nd.edu
Please be sure to note that your gift is for The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship.