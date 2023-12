Notre Dame football held its bowl practice on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Watch Irish quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive linemen, linebackers and more work through drills during the first three periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterback Steve Angeli, quarterback CJ Carr, wide receiver Jayden Thomas, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, wide receiver KK Smith, wide receiver Jordan Faison, offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, linebacker Drayk Bowen, linebacker Jaylen Sneed, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Quarterback Steve Angeli