Notre Dame football held its 11th preseason camp practice on Monday, Aug. 7. Watch Irish offensive linemen, defensive linemen, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and more work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterback Sam Hartman, quarterback Steve Angeli, running back Devyn Ford, wide receiver Jayden Thomas, offensive tackle Blake Fisher, offensive tackle Joe Alt, defensive end Jordan Botelho, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, safety Ben Minich and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love during practice on July 26.