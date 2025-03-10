Football Never Sleeps: Recalibrating Notre Dame's spring position battles

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss how missing and limited players as well as Notre Dame football's heavy lean into sports science could reshape several key position battles in the upcoming spring football sessions on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They also answered questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: USA TODAY Sports Network/Michael Clubb

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love