Published Mar 10, 2025
Football Never Sleeps: Recalibrating Notre Dame's spring position battles
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss how missing and limited players as well as Notre Dame football's heavy lean into sports science could reshape several key position battles in the upcoming spring football sessions on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They also answered questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: USA TODAY Sports Network/Michael Clubb

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love