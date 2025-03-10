Published Mar 10, 2025
Conference-leading scorer Markus Burton left off All-ACC First Team
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Markus Burton finished the regular season as the ACC’s leading scorer in men’s basketball. His 22.2 points per game this season for Notre Dame weren’t enough for him to be included on the All-ACC First Team.

Burton, a guard who received the seventh-most All-ACC votes, landed on the All-ACC Second Team. The conference released its All-ACC honors Monday ahead of Tuesday’s start to the ACC Tournament.

Burton became the ACC’s first leading scorer to not be included on the All-ACC First Team since Michael Young in 2017. Young’s Pittsburgh team finished the ACC in second-to-last that season with a 4-14 conference record. Burton’s Notre Dame team finished the regular season with a 8-12 conference record, which slated it No. 12 in the 18-team conference standings following tiebreakers.

Burton missed seven of Notre Dame’s 31 games due to a right knee injury he suffered on Nov. 26. He averaged 22.2 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field, 39.0% from 3 and 85.3% from the free throw line. Burton also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 24 games.

Burton was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and an All-ACC Third Team selection last year as a true freshman. He was selected as one of the five members of the Preseason All-ACC Team in October.

No other Notre Dame player was among the 25 selected for the top three All-ACC teams or honorable mention.

Notre Dame junior forward Tae Davis finished third in voting for ACC Most Improved Player. The award went to Boston College sophomore guard Donald Hand Jr. Davis, who also received one vote for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, increased his scoring average by six points to 15.4 points per game between last season and this season. He averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31 games this season.

The Irish (14-17) will open the ACC Tournament against 13th-seed Pittsburgh (17-14, 8-12 ACC) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT on ACC Network.

Below are the complete results of the voting for ACC honors.

2024-25 All-ACC Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Fr., G/F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Sr., G, Louisville

Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, G/F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Donald Hand Jr., So., Boston College

Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., G, California

Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville

All-ACC First Team

*Note: All-ACC Team points, which are listed after each player below, are determined on a 5-3-1 system: five points for first team vote, three points for second team vote, one point for third team vote. There are 81 total voters, but coaches cannot vote for their players

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257

All-ACC Second Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241

►Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150

All-ACC Third Team

Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72

Boopie Miller, SMU, 71

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62

All-ACC Honorable Mention

Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49

Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48

Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38

J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23

Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19

ACC Player of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 76 votes

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 4

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 32 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 26

Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 8

Zack Austin, Pitt, 4

Maliq Brown, Duke, 3

Chad Venning, Boston College, 2

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 2

Sion James, Duke, 1

Mady Sissoko, California, 1

►Tae Davis, Notre Dame 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest 1

ACC Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes

Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 15

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 13

Maliq Brown, Duke, 11

Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9

ACC Most Improved Player

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 25 votes

Jaylen Blakes, Stanford, 22

►Tae Davis, Notre Dame, 8

Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 7

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 7

Andrej Stojakovic, California, 4

Andrew Rohde, Virginia, 4

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 2

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 1

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1

ACC Coach of the Year

Pat Kelsey, Louisville, 47 votes

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 25

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 8

Kyle Smith, Stanford, 1

ACC All-Defensive Team

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 70 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 57

Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 55

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 34

Sion James, Duke, 28

Zack Austin, Pitt, 28

ACC All-Rookie Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47

