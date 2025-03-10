Conference-leading scorer Markus Burton left off All-ACC First Team

Markus Burton finished the regular season as the ACC’s leading scorer in men’s basketball. His 22.2 points per game this season for Notre Dame weren’t enough for him to be included on the All-ACC First Team.
Burton, a guard who received the seventh-most All-ACC votes, landed on the All-ACC Second Team. The conference released its All-ACC honors Monday ahead of Tuesday’s start to the ACC Tournament.
Burton became the ACC’s first leading scorer to not be included on the All-ACC First Team since Michael Young in 2017. Young’s Pittsburgh team finished the ACC in second-to-last that season with a 4-14 conference record. Burton’s Notre Dame team finished the regular season with a 8-12 conference record, which slated it No. 12 in the 18-team conference standings following tiebreakers.
Burton missed seven of Notre Dame’s 31 games due to a right knee injury he suffered on Nov. 26. He averaged 22.2 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field, 39.0% from 3 and 85.3% from the free throw line. Burton also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 24 games.
Burton was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and an All-ACC Third Team selection last year as a true freshman. He was selected as one of the five members of the Preseason All-ACC Team in October.
No other Notre Dame player was among the 25 selected for the top three All-ACC teams or honorable mention.
Notre Dame junior forward Tae Davis finished third in voting for ACC Most Improved Player. The award went to Boston College sophomore guard Donald Hand Jr. Davis, who also received one vote for ACC Defensive Player of the Year, increased his scoring average by six points to 15.4 points per game between last season and this season. He averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31 games this season.
The Irish (14-17) will open the ACC Tournament against 13th-seed Pittsburgh (17-14, 8-12 ACC) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT on ACC Network.
Below are the complete results of the voting for ACC honors.
2024-25 All-ACC Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Fr., G/F, Duke
Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Sr., G, Louisville
Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, G/F, Duke
Most Improved Player – Donald Hand Jr., So., Boston College
Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., G, California
Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville
All-ACC First Team
*Note: All-ACC Team points, which are listed after each player below, are determined on a 5-3-1 system: five points for first team vote, three points for second team vote, one point for third team vote. There are 81 total voters, but coaches cannot vote for their players
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257
All-ACC Second Team
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241
►Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225
Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150
All-ACC Third Team
Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72
Boopie Miller, SMU, 71
Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62
All-ACC Honorable Mention
Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49
Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48
Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40
Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23
Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20
Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19
ACC Player of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 76 votes
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 4
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 1
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 32 votes
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 26
Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 8
Zack Austin, Pitt, 4
Maliq Brown, Duke, 3
Chad Venning, Boston College, 2
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 2
Sion James, Duke, 1
Mady Sissoko, California, 1
►Tae Davis, Notre Dame 1
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest 1
ACC Rookie of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes
Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 15
Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 13
Maliq Brown, Duke, 11
Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9
ACC Most Improved Player
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 25 votes
Jaylen Blakes, Stanford, 22
►Tae Davis, Notre Dame, 8
Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 7
Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 7
Andrej Stojakovic, California, 4
Andrew Rohde, Virginia, 4
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 2
Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 1
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1
ACC Coach of the Year
Pat Kelsey, Louisville, 47 votes
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 25
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 8
Kyle Smith, Stanford, 1
ACC All-Defensive Team
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 70 votes
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 57
Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 55
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 34
Sion James, Duke, 28
Zack Austin, Pitt, 28
ACC All-Rookie Team
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes
Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79
Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47
