Conference-leading scorer Markus Burton left off All-ACC First Team

Markus Burton finished the regular season as the ACC’s leading scorer in men’s basketball. His 22.2 points per game this season for Notre Dame weren’t enough for him to be included on the All-ACC First Team.

Burton, a guard who received the seventh-most All-ACC votes, landed on the All-ACC Second Team. The conference released its All-ACC honors Monday ahead of Tuesday’s start to the ACC Tournament.

Burton became the ACC’s first leading scorer to not be included on the All-ACC First Team since Michael Young in 2017. Young’s Pittsburgh team finished the ACC in second-to-last that season with a 4-14 conference record. Burton’s Notre Dame team finished the regular season with a 8-12 conference record, which slated it No. 12 in the 18-team conference standings following tiebreakers.

Burton missed seven of Notre Dame’s 31 games due to a right knee injury he suffered on Nov. 26. He averaged 22.2 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field, 39.0% from 3 and 85.3% from the free throw line. Burton also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 24 games.

