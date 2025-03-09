Published Mar 9, 2025
Jeff Jackson Era continues as Notre Dame hockey advances in Big Ten Tourney
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
The Jeff Jackson Era lives on.

At least for one more game. His seventh-seeded Irish saw to that by knocking No. 2 seed and third-ranked Minnesota out of the Big Ten tournament with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Minneapolis to take the best-of-three quarterfinal series, two games to one.

The Irish (12-24-1) advance to play top seed Michigan State (24-6-4), Saturday at 6 p.m. EDT in the Big Ten semis. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans received a first-round bye.

Upstart and 5 seed Penn State (20-12-4), which swept 4 seed Michigan in two games on the road, faces 3 seed Ohio State (23-12-2) in Saturday’s other semifinal in Columbus, Ohio (8:30 p.m. on BTN). The Buckeyes edged 6 seed Wisconsin, 3-2, Sunday in the deciding game of their quarterfinal series in Columbus.

Saturday’s winners meet for the Big Ten title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the site of the highest-remaining seed.

At 3M Arena at Mariucci on Sunday night, Jaydn Davis scored a first-period goal and Grant Silianoff another in the second for a 2-0 Irish lead, and Owen Say made them stand up with 39 saves.

Minnesota (25-11-1) answered with a power-play goal early in the third, but Cole Knuble made it 3-1, and Hunter Strand added an empty-netter to complete the upset.

The 69-year-old Jackson announced his impending retirement before the season started once Notre Dame’s season came to an end. After a last-place Big Ten finish in the regular-season, he got milestone career win No. 600 in Friday’s quarterfinal series opener.

Jackson has coached in the collegiate ranks for 26 seasons, the last 20 of them with the Irish.

NOTRE DAME 4, MINNESOTA 1: Box Score

