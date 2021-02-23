 BlueAndGold - WATCH: Four-Star CB Jaeden Gould Reveals Top Schools List
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 15:00:39 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Four-Star CB Jaeden Gould Reveals Top Schools List

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic class of 2022 four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould sat down with BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer to break down his top five schools. Gould discusses each program, what’s next in his recruitment and more.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}