WEST CHESTER, Ohio — 2023 four-star safety commit Ben Minich proclaimed his eagerness to join the Notre Dame football program, and he looks ready too.

On Friday night, Inside ND Sports was on hand at Lakota West High School to see Minich and the Firebirds in action. With the help of a Minich interception and fourth down conversion, Lakota West defeated Mason 37-7 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

See how Minich performed and hear his comments afterward about his senior season and excitement to join Notre Dame in the video above.

