Notes: Some pretty talented young sophomore quarterbacks due in for the Irish. I like Brady Allen's size and abilities, and he already has offers from Indiana, Purdue, and Virginia Tech ... Holden Geriner is an intriguing guy who I don't know too much about right now but Florida State is his lone offer, which is interesting ... I don't know if Dontrell Jackson Jr. is a quarterback at the next level, but he has some really nice athleticism to him. He holds an early offer from Illinois.