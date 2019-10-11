Visitor Preview: Notre Dame To Host Strong 2021 Defensive Group
A breakdown of the 2021 defensive recruits who are expected to visit Notre Dame Oct. 12 for the Fighting Irish's matchup with USC.Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital mag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news