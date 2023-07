Notre Dame graduate student linebacker Marist Liufau on what defensive graduate assistant Max Bullough adds to the linebacker room, relationship with Jack Kiser and JD Bertrand, defensive identity, mentoring Notre Dame's freshman linebackers and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Linebacker Marist Liufau before Notre Dame's practice on July 26.