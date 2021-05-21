Preorder The 2021 Notre Dame Football Preview
Exclusive offer for members of BlueandGold.com!
You can now preorder the Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview magazine at our special member’s price of $7.95, shipping included.
(SAVE $9.00!!! The publication regularly sells for $12.95 plus $4.00 shipping.)
This full-color, glossy magazine covering Fighting Irish football is a must have for the upcoming season! The 2021 Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview includes:
• In-depth analysis of each position group
• Special player features
• Previews of each Notre Dame opponent
• A final evaluation of the 2016 recruiting class
• Plus an information-filled notes section, a look at former Irish players in the NFL, a recruiting overview and much more!
This offer expires June 25, 2021.
The magazines will be shipped in early July.
Premium Rivals subscribers can get this special issue for only $7.95
If you are not a Rivals subscriber, you can still save on preorders:
Add it to a BGI magazine subscription or renewal for just $7.95
Or preorder just the special issue and get FREE SHIPPING