 2021 Notre Dame Football Preview Magazine
football

Preorder The 2021 Notre Dame Football Preview

Order before June 25 and save!
Exclusive offer for members of BlueandGold.com!

You can now preorder the Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview magazine at our special member’s price of $7.95, shipping included.

(SAVE $9.00!!! The publication regularly sells for $12.95 plus $4.00 shipping.)

This full-color, glossy magazine covering Fighting Irish football is a must have for the upcoming season! The 2021 Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview includes:

• In-depth analysis of each position group

• Special player features

• Previews of each Notre Dame opponent

• A final evaluation of the 2016 recruiting class

• Plus an information-filled notes section, a look at former Irish players in the NFL, a recruiting overview and much more!

This offer expires June 25, 2021.

The magazines will be shipped in early July.

Premium Rivals subscribers can get this special issue for only $7.95

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

If you are not a Rivals subscriber, you can still save on preorders:

Add it to a BGI magazine subscription or renewal for just $7.95

Or preorder just the special issue and get FREE SHIPPING

