And how the defending national champion Irish (15-1) looked then very little like the group that dominated in every phase Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, especially with their depth in the second half, to reach the title game for the second year in a row.

Perhaps the hidden beauty of No. 1 seed Notre Dame’s 13-6 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tourney semifinal conquest of 5 seed Denver Saturday was how improbable the moment felt back in the fall to Irish coach Kevin Corrigan .

“I talked to a lot of coaches this year and said, ‘What do I do? How do I avoid the kind of letdown of what happens after you win a championship?’” Corrigan related after Notre Dame used a 8-2 dominance in the second half to lock down a title game spot (1 p.m. EDT; ESPN) back at Lincoln Financial Field against 7 seed Maryland (11-5).

“And the short answer that every single one of them gave me is, ‘You don’t. You can’t. It’s human nature. You’re not going to outrun that one or outsmart that one. You’ve just got to go through it.’

“So that’s what we talked to our guys about. We’ve got to go through it. And we had a terrible fall — terrible in terms of results. Not terrible in terms of the amount of work we got done. I think that’s helping us now. But terrible in terms of our performance. We just got our butts kicked.

“So, we went through that, and we just kept saying to them, ‘All right. This is the journey for this team. We don’t have to have the journey of last year’s team. Let’s keep our eye on the ball and keep working. And, hopefully, we can make it back to this weekend and have a chance to win again.’”

Junior Will Lynch was one of many reasons why, winning 18 of 23 faceoffs Saturday to help the Irish play keep-away from the Pioneers (13-4).

“The way we look at the faceoff matchup is more of a 3 v. 3,” said the nation’s No. 2 player in faceoff win percentage this season. “It doesn’t happen without all three people being on the same page.”

The Notre Dame faceoff advantage was 6-0 in the fourth quarter, against a team that was collectively fifth nationally in that category coming in, as the Irish pulled away after leading just 5-4 at halftime.

“Obviously, the faceoff advantage in the second half became huge, because then you’re playing make-it, take-it, when you get a couple of goals and you get the ball back,” said Corrigan, who picked up win No. 350 of his Notre Dame tenure. “It’s really hard. It’s like you’re playing uphill lacrosse when the other team starts with a possession every time. The only way you can get a possession is by stopping them. It puts a lot of pressure on everybody.”

Grad senior Liam Entenmann, named this week as the Kelly Award winner for the second year in a row, put the pressure on the Denver offense by making 12 saves. And the Irish defense, led by first-team All-American Ben Ramsey and second-teamer and freshman Shawn Lyght, held Denver leading scorer JJ Sillstrop without a goal or an assist and to just two shot attempts.

And then there were the Kavanagh brothers, grad senior Pat and junior Chris.