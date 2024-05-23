Advertisement
Final Four-bound Notre Dame men's lacrosse team produces 11 All-Americans

Notre Dame grad senior Liam Entemann is a repeat first-team All-American and repeat choice of national goalie of the year.
Notre Dame grad senior Liam Entemann is a repeat first-team All-American and repeat choice of national goalie of the year. (Bill Stretcher, USA TODAY Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

In Notre Dame reaching its seventh NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Final Four this weekend, Irish coach Kevin Corrigan reflected this week on how critical to that end is the way the pieces fit together.

On Thursday, the USILA (United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association) illuminated just how special those pieces are individually.

First-teamers Liam Entenmann, Pat Kavanagh and Ben Ramsey highlight a program-record 11 Irish men’s lacrosse players who earned All-America status from the USILA for the 2024 season. The top-ranked/top-seeded Irish (14-1) meet 5 seed Denver (13-3) Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN2) in the first of two NCAA Tourney semis in Philadelphia.

The Pioneers had four All-Americans named.

No. 6 seed Virginia (12-5) and 7 seed Maryland (10-5) meet in the second semifinal, at 2:30, with Saturday’s survivors returning to Lincoln Financial Field for Monday’s championship. Notre Dame is the defending national titleist.

Eric Dobson, Will Donovan and freshman Shawn Lyght were named to the second team. Chris Kavanagh, Will Lynch, Jake Taylor, Devon McLane and Chris Conlin earned honorable mention.

Entenmann, a grad senior, is a repeat first-teamer and also repeated as the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Outstanding Goalie for the second year in a row. He was an honorable mention All-American in 2022 and a second-teamer in 2021.

There was no All-America team in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic truncating the season after a handful of games that spring.

Grad senior Pat Kavanagh is an All-American for the fourth time but made the first team for the first time on Thursday. He was a second-teamer in 2023 and 2021, and a third-teamer in 2022. Junior midfielder Ramsey was a third-team selection in 2023.

The Irish and Denver, one-time conference rivals years ago, will be meeting for the 28th time on Saturday. Notre Dame leads the series, 16-11, with 12 of the past 13 meetings decided by three goals or fewer.

Corrigan said earlier this week that Notre Dame’s culture of unselfishness is a big reason why the Irish are back in the Final Four for the second year in a row.

“It permeates everything that we do and everything that we’re about,” he said. “I’m super proud of that, because that’s something that the guys do. There have been books written about this stuff and everything else.

“It only happens if it happens in your locker room every single day and you have young guys who understand the importance of that. And guys — your best players have to be guys who buy into that.

“I’ve got a quote here on my desk — Jeff Van Gundy says your best player has to set a tone of intolerance for anything that gets in the way of winning. I think that’s exactly what those guys are like. They’re like we’re here for one thing. We're here to be the best team that we can be.”

  2024 USILA Awards  

Lt. Raymond J. Enners Outstanding Player of the Year: Ajax Zappitello, Maryland

Lt. Col. JI Turnbull Outstanding Attackman: Connor Shellenberger, Virginia

Lt. j.g. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder: Shane Knobloch, Rutgers,

William C. Schmeisser Defensive Player of the Year: Jake Piseno, Albany

Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Outstanding Goalie, Liam Entenmann: Notre Dame

  2024 All-Americans  

FIRST TEAM

A-Connor Shellenberger, Virginia

A-Brennan O'Neill, Duke

A-Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame

M-Shane Knobloch, Rutgers

M-Evan Plunkett, Army

M-Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown

M-Andrew McAdorey, Duke

SSDM-Ben Ramsey, Notre Dame

SSDM-Beau Pederson, Michigan

SSDM-Dylan Hess, Georgetown

LSM-Jake Piseno, Albany

FO-Will Coletti, Army

D-Ajax Zappitello, Maryland

D-Kenny Brower, Duke

D-Brendan Lavelle, Penn

D-Scott Smith, Hopkins

G-Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame

SECOND TEAM

A-CJ Kirst, Cornell

A-Matt Brandau, Yale

A-TJ Malone, Penn State

M-Jake Stevens, Syracuse

M-Mikey Weisshaar, Towson

M-Eric Dobson, Notre Dame

SSDM-Grant Haus, Penn State

SSDM-Aidan Maguire, Duke

SSDM-Chase Yager, Virginia

LSM-Stephen Zupicich, Villanova

LSM-Will Donovan, Notre Dame

FO-Justin Wietfeldt, Michigan

FO-Luke Wierman, Maryland

D-Cole Kastner, Virginia

D-Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame

D-AJ Pilate, Army

G-Emmet Carroll, Penn

G-Jack Fracyon, Penn State

THIRD TEAM

A-Payton Cormier, Virginia

A-Joey Spallina, Syracuse

A-Sam King, Harvard

M-Griffin Schutz, Virginia

M-Alexander Vardaro, Georgetown

M-Matt Collison, John Hopkins

SSDM-Jackson Peters, Navy

SSDM-Brett Martin, John Hopkins

LSM-Tyler Carpenter, Duke

FO-Alec Stathakis, Denver

D-Mason Woodward, Marquette

D-Billy Dwan, Syracuse

D-Jimmy Freehill, Denver

G-Chayse Ierlan, John Hopkins

HONORABLE MENTION

A-Louis Perfetto, Boston University

A-Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame

A-Michael Boehm, Michigan

A-Brayden Mayea, High Point

A-Coulter Mackesy, Princeton

A-Josh Zawada, Duke

A-Jacob Angelus, John Hopkins

A-Owen Duffy, North Carolina

A-Ross Scott, Rutgers

A-Dyson Williams, Duke

A-Scott Cole, Lehigh

A-Owen Hiltz, Syracuse

A-Nick DeMaio, Towson

A-Garrett Degnon, John Hopkins

A-Jake Taylor, Notre Dame

A-Levi Anderson, St. Joseph;s

A-Ryan Bell, Providence

A-Aidan Carroll, Georgetown

A-Dalton Young, Richmond

M-Devon McLane, Notre Dame

M-Hunter Drouin, Colgate

M-Jacob Morin, Army

M-Mac Costin, Penn State

M-Eric Spanos, Maryland

M-Sam English, Syracuse

M-Hugh Kelleher, Cornell

M-Lance Madonna, Richmond

SSDM-Casey Wilson, Denver

SSDM-Marquez White, Princeton

SSDM-Connor Cmiel, Ohio State

LSM-Roy Meyer, Boston University

LSM-Ben Wayer, Virginia

LSM-AJ Mercurio, Denver

LSM-Max Yates, Colgate

FO-Will Lynch, Notre Dame

FO-Jake Naso, Duke

FO-Machado Rodriguez, Yale

FO-Brady Wambach, North Carolina

FO-Nate Laliberte, Bryant

FO-Mason Kohn, Syracuse

D-Jackson Bonitz, Navy

D-Richard Checo, Lehigh

D-Marcus Hudgins, Ohio State

D-Colin Mulshine, Princeton

D-Ty Banks, Georgetown

D-Colby Barsz, Towson

D-Alex Ross, Penn State

D-Levi Verch, St. Joseph's

D-Chris Conlin, Notre Dame

D-Patrick Morrison, Boston University

G-Michael Gianforcaro, Princeton

G-Will Mark, Syracuse

G-Anderson Moore, Georgetown

G-Kevin Ellington, Delaware

---------------------------------------------------------------

