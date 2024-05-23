First-teamers Liam Entenmann , Pat Kavanagh and Ben Ramsey highlight a program-record 11 Irish men’s lacrosse players who earned All-America status from the USILA for the 2024 season. The top-ranked/top-seeded Irish (14-1) meet 5 seed Denver (13-3) Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN2) in the first of two NCAA Tourney semis in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the USILA (United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association) illuminated just how special those pieces are individually.

In Notre Dame reaching its seventh NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Final Four this weekend, Irish coach Kevin Corrigan reflected this week on how critical to that end is the way the pieces fit together.

No. 6 seed Virginia (12-5) and 7 seed Maryland (10-5) meet in the second semifinal, at 2:30, with Saturday’s survivors returning to Lincoln Financial Field for Monday’s championship. Notre Dame is the defending national titleist.

Eric Dobson, Will Donovan and freshman Shawn Lyght were named to the second team. Chris Kavanagh, Will Lynch, Jake Taylor, Devon McLane and Chris Conlin earned honorable mention.

Entenmann, a grad senior, is a repeat first-teamer and also repeated as the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Outstanding Goalie for the second year in a row. He was an honorable mention All-American in 2022 and a second-teamer in 2021.

There was no All-America team in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic truncating the season after a handful of games that spring.

Grad senior Pat Kavanagh is an All-American for the fourth time but made the first team for the first time on Thursday. He was a second-teamer in 2023 and 2021, and a third-teamer in 2022. Junior midfielder Ramsey was a third-team selection in 2023.

The Irish and Denver, one-time conference rivals years ago, will be meeting for the 28th time on Saturday. Notre Dame leads the series, 16-11, with 12 of the past 13 meetings decided by three goals or fewer.

Corrigan said earlier this week that Notre Dame’s culture of unselfishness is a big reason why the Irish are back in the Final Four for the second year in a row.

“It permeates everything that we do and everything that we’re about,” he said. “I’m super proud of that, because that’s something that the guys do. There have been books written about this stuff and everything else.

“It only happens if it happens in your locker room every single day and you have young guys who understand the importance of that. And guys — your best players have to be guys who buy into that.

“I’ve got a quote here on my desk — Jeff Van Gundy says your best player has to set a tone of intolerance for anything that gets in the way of winning. I think that’s exactly what those guys are like. They’re like we’re here for one thing. We're here to be the best team that we can be.”