Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

in other news
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for road game with Georgia Tech
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
Notre Dame football injury report: CB Benjamin Morrison lost for season
The latest news on Notre Dame players and their availability for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech
Former Iowa OL commit Cameron Herron commits to Notre Dame football
Notre Dame flips the Iowa offensive line commit
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Stanford
Here is the breakdown of snap counts for the Notre Dame football team in its 49-7 win Saturday over Stanford.
Notre Dame's latest poll position doesn't necessarily reflect its evolution
Irish move up a spot, to 11th, in the coaches poll, while slipping one spot, to No. 12, in the AP poll.
in other news
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for road game with Georgia Tech
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
Notre Dame football injury report: CB Benjamin Morrison lost for season
The latest news on Notre Dame players and their availability for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech
Former Iowa OL commit Cameron Herron commits to Notre Dame football
Notre Dame flips the Iowa offensive line commit
Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.
You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-oct-16-2024-19384.html
PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.
Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in weekly mode through the end of the 2024 season.
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports