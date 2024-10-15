Advertisement

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for road game with Georgia Tech

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for road game with Georgia Tech

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: CB Benjamin Morrison lost for season

Notre Dame football injury report: CB Benjamin Morrison lost for season

The latest news on Notre Dame players and their availability for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech

 • Tyler James
Former Iowa OL commit Cameron Herron commits to Notre Dame football

Former Iowa OL commit Cameron Herron commits to Notre Dame football

Notre Dame flips the Iowa offensive line commit

 • Tyler James
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Stanford

Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Stanford

Here is the breakdown of snap counts for the Notre Dame football team in its 49-7 win Saturday over Stanford.

Premium content
 • Eric Hansen
Notre Dame's latest poll position doesn't necessarily reflect its evolution

Notre Dame's latest poll position doesn't necessarily reflect its evolution

Irish move up a spot, to 11th, in the coaches poll, while slipping one spot, to No. 12, in the AP poll.

 • Eric Hansen

Published Oct 15, 2024
Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-oct-16-2024-19384.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in weekly mode through the end of the 2024 season.

