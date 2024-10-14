Former Iowa OL commit Cameron Herron commits to Notre Dame football

Herron quickly made the decision to flip his commitment to Notre Dame as well. He announced the news Monday on social media.

Three-star offensive lineman Cameron Herron , a senior at Indianapolis Warren Central, visited Notre Dame multiple times before giving his verbal commitment to Iowa in June. But when the Irish decided to pursue Herron as a future center for their program, Herron made an official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend around the 49-7 win over Stanford.

When Notre Dame football finally decided it wanted to add an interior offensive lineman to its 2025 recruiting class, the Irish coaching staff knew exactly who it wanted to target.

Herron made at least four recruiting trips to Notre Dame. His first visits came alongside four-star defensive end Damien Shanklin last winter. Shanklin was an early priority target for the Irish in the 2025 class, but his recruitment ended up with a commitment to LSU.

Notre Dame never severed its ties with Herron. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph evaluated Herron at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion camp in June. After that, it became clear that Notre Dame liked Herron, but it wasn't sure if it wanted to devote a scholarship to a center in the 2025 class.

The longer the cycle went on, Notre Dame decided it liked the idea of adding Herron to a class that already included three four-star offensive tackles: Will Black, Owen Strebig and Matty Augustine. Strebig was on campus this past weekend while Herron visited.

Rivals ranks Herron as the No. 36 offensive guard in the 2025 class, but he may be trending up during his senior season.

"The Indiana native has a lot of traits that you love to see in an offensive lineman," Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith said of Herron. "At 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, he carries his weight very well but clearly has room to add mass to his frame. Herron is quick off the ball and plays with a good pad level. His ability to climb to the second level will serve him well at center where Notre Dame plans to play him. The thing I like most about Herron is that he enjoys finishing blocks. Playing with the level of attitude that Notre Dame requires will not be an issue."

