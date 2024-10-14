Advertisement

Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance

Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance

Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 11 Notre Dame's 49-7 win over Stanford.

Resilient defensive line rises to challenge for Notre Dame football

Resilient defensive line rises to challenge for Notre Dame football

Strong play from Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills aided by returns of Joshua Burnham, Gabriel Rubio against Stanford

 • Tyler James
Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after Stanford win

Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after Stanford win

Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge

 • Tyler James
Game Balls: Leonard, Burnham stand out and Coogan catches on for Notre Dame

Game Balls: Leonard, Burnham stand out and Coogan catches on for Notre Dame

ND's QB excels, Burnham returns strong and center Pat Coogan gets involved in the offense in Stanford rout.

 • Eric Hansen
Notre Dame football game with Stanford resumes after lightning delay

Notre Dame football game with Stanford resumes after lightning delay

The game has been delayed between the third and fourth quarters

 • Tyler James

Published Oct 14, 2024
Notre Dame leaves big impression on four-star SMU commit Jalen Cooper
Marshall Levenson  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
