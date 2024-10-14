Advertisement
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 11 Notre Dame's 49-7 win over Stanford.
• Inside ND Sports
Resilient defensive line rises to challenge for Notre Dame football
Strong play from Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills aided by returns of Joshua Burnham, Gabriel Rubio against Stanford
• Tyler James
Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after Stanford win
Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Game Balls: Leonard, Burnham stand out and Coogan catches on for Notre Dame
ND's QB excels, Burnham returns strong and center Pat Coogan gets involved in the offense in Stanford rout.
• Eric Hansen
Notre Dame football game with Stanford resumes after lightning delay
The game has been delayed between the third and fourth quarters
• Tyler James
Notre Dame leaves big impression on four-star SMU commit Jalen Cooper
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE
