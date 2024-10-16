Advertisement
in other news
Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube
• Inside ND Sports
Notebook: Notre Dame trending in the right direction on fourth downs
Also items on Georgia Tech QB Haynes King's status, freshman CB Leonard Moore's rise, ND's offensive checkpoint.
• Eric Hansen
Four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment from Clemson to Notre Dame
Notre Dame lands its new 2025 quarterback commitment
• Tyler James
Notre Dame leaves big impression on four-star SMU commit Jalen Cooper
Cooper made official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend
• Marshall Levenson
Transcript: Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman opens Georgia Tech week
Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say ahead of No. 12 Notre Dame's Saturday matchup with Georgia Tech
• Tyler James
How and why QB Blake Hebert found path back to Notre Dame football
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE
