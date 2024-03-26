Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com after an unexpected one-week hiatus.
You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-march-27-2024-18004.html
PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.
Notre Dame Football Live Chat returns to weekly mode.
