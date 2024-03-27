Notre Dame football special teams coordinator/assistant defensive backs coach Marty Biagi on balancing responsibilities this spring, development of safety Adon Shuler, competition at long snapper, head coach Marcus Freeman extending the opportunity to him and more.

